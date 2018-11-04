MIJ Plans to Train Students in Public Speaking

The Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) has announced that it will start hosting national public speaking competition for students at the institution next year with the aim of shaping them in reputable public speakers.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Thursday, MIJ Acting Media Training Manager, Mercy Manja said the institution is set for national public speaking competition which will be held annually.

“Currently, this is being done in all the three campuses which are Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre. The main aim is to shape our students to be good public speakers and we are hoping to educate and motivate students to be the best communicators,” Manja said.

MIJ Mzuzu Campus Centre Coordinator, Gabriel Nyirenda said public speaking is an integral aspect of communication which makes it important for journalism students to master the art.

“Journalists working in the communication sector like public relations write, deliver and analyze public speeches or presentations. This will even help some of the students pursue such careers and strive at achieving good public speaking skills,” Nyirenda added.

He also said that last week MIJ held a public speaking competition at its Mzuzu Campus, adding that similar competitions are done in the other centres, pointing out that now they would like to organize a national competition.

“This national competition will see the best students from all the three centres compete at a mega students’ activity at a venue to be decided later,” Nyirenda said.

Representing the students at MIJ, Nofonofo Phiri said he was excited with the plans by the institute to start public speaking competition, saying it has come at the right time since it (completion) would help students to work hard and compete in the national public speaking competitions.

“Most people fear public speaking so as this competition emerges it will help several other students have the courage and confidence whenever they go for public speaking and also it will help me improve my English vocabulary.

“My advice to my fellow students is that everyone should have an interest to participate in this competition because the winner will be awarded with a certificate and a sum of money which will help them in various ways,” Phiri said.