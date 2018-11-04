Early Planting Remedy to Fall Armyworms

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has tipped farmers in Mchinji District to go for early planting to avert the effect of fall army worms which were severe last growing season (2017/18).

Speaking on Thursday during the 2018/2019 seasonal forecast meeting for the district, DCCMS Farm Services Coordinator, Frank Masankha said the fall armyworms usually emerge when there are dry spells, which is what is expected between March 30 and April 24 in the 2018/2019 farming season.

“I encourage farmers to plant with the first rains which are expected in early November,” he said.

Mchinji Crop Protection Officer, Daulimi Chiwoko, representing the Mchinji District Agriculture Office said destruction of crops is severe when army worms attack the crop in the early stages.

Chiwoko said as the crops develop with strong stalks and leaves, it is almost impossible for the worm to attack the crop effectively.

“Fall Army worms usually attack tender cereal leaves, so planting early-maturing varieties with the first rains is the best control because when the dry spell comes, which is a breeding environment for them, crops are mature enough to resist,” she said.

She, however, said her office has installed 90 traps in the district to kill the male moths as a pre-cautionary measure to control the development of fall army worms.

“We have used the female moth scent as a bait to attract the males and so they die when they approach the traps, hence reduced reproduction,” she added.

She recommended that it is best for farmers to use botanic herbs when the fall army worms are already in the field.

“I recommend farmers to use Velii Shrub commonly known as Katupe to control the worm when already in the field,” she advised.

According to DCCMS, Mchinji is expected to receive heavy rains in December ranging from 150mm to 200mm.

The report also shows that areas of traditional authorities Mkanda and Mlonyeni are expected to receive more rains than other areas in the district and that in April next year (2019), the district is expected to receive less than 25mm of rainfall.