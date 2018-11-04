DPP Veep Nankhumwa Invade Ndix ‘Ghetto”

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa will today Sunday, 04 November hold a political rally at Nyambadwe Primary School Ground in Ndirande Township, Blantyre.

Nankhumwa who is also Minister responsible for Local Government and Rural Development will address thousands of Mighty DPP supporters together with Party’s Region’s Governor for the south Charles Mchacha.

This will be the third rally in Blantyre alone within the space of two months after Bangwe and Mpemba, in which we saw thousands of DPP supporters.