Customary Land Committee Elections Flouting Regulations

Elections for the Customary Land Committees which are being held in the three districts piloting the implementation of the Customary Land Act are said to be flouting laws meant to govern such structures, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has independently confirmed.

An example of such irregularity is the election held on Thursday in the area of Group Village Headman (GVH) Maone in Traditional Authority (TA) Nazombe in Phalombe where a wife and a brother to the Traditional leader were allowed to participate in the election despite Customary Land Committee regulations restricting them outright.

In an interview with Mana, one of the participants in the polls who happens to be a relation to the GVH said the chief had facilitated for his wife and brother to take part in the election under the watch of two organizations conducting the election; Oxfam and the Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (CEPA).

“We informed Programmes Director for CEPA, Hilbert Mwarukomo and Programme Coordinator for Oxfam Andrew Mkandawire about the anomaly but they simply ignored us until the election run,” claimed the woman who asked not be named for fear of reprisals.

In a separate interview, Ward Councillor for the area, Rex Malata confirmed that GVH Maone’s wife and brother took part in the elections.

He was quick to mention that he was not aware of the regulations that restrict chieftaincy relations from contesting for the committee membership.

Among other inconsistencies, GVH Maone’s subjects alleged that they were told that the election would be conducted by Malawi Electoral Commission officials to put off people with vested interests which were not the case.

“I don’t see the point of taking part in an election that is failing to follow its own regulations. Worse still, this is happening under the nose of our non-governmental organizations which so much trust,” Maone resident, Wisdom Duli said and opted out of the election.

He alleged that due to the disorganized manner in which the election was conducted, some villagers cast more one ballot, a thing that might have affected the outcome of the polls.

When contacted, Mkandawire of Oxfam denied having been approached by the citizens, adding that he was not aware of the chief’s relations participating in the election.

CEPA’s Mwarukomo could not be reached on his mobile phone when Mana wanted to hear his side of the story.

One of the election’s independent observers from Phalombe District Council, Grecium Gama wondered whether the alleged interference by traditional leaders would not have negative influence on the committees’ decisions in the future.

With funds from the European Union, a consortium of Oxfam, LandNet and CEPA is implementing a four year land governance project in Phalombe, Kasungu and Rumphi aimed at strengthening land governance systems for smallholder farmers in the country.