Mutharika Inaugurates Poppy Week

Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika on Thursday, November 1, inaugurated the Poppy Week at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe ahead of Remembrance Sunday which will be held on Sunday, November 11.

During the function, President Mutharika bought the first Poppy flower at K1million as a way of fundraising for the Commonwealth Ex-Service Leagues of Malawi (COLEM).

In his speech the President emphasized the need for the war survivors to get the best support from government and all citizens for their improved welfare.

Poppy Day is a Memorial Day when we join the members of Commonwealth in honour of our armed force- members of the Kings African Rifles (KAR) who died on duty during the First and Second world wars which were fought between 1891-1945.