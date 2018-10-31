Shock: Clay Pot Shallows Two Year Old

A two year old girl, Takondwa Phiri has died after drowning in a clay pot on Tuesday in Kasungu, Police has confirmed.

According to Kasungu Police Publicist, Harry Namwaza, the mother of the deceased left her inside the house while she was doing other household chores outside the house.

“According to the mother, she left her child inside the house, while she was doing her house chores outside the house, after sometime the mother went back to check on the child, but unfortunately she found that the child had drown into an open clay pot which was kept inside the house and it was full of water,” he pointed out.

Namwaza explained that the mother and the neighbours rushed the deceased to the hospital all in vain to save the life.

“After the mother saw this, she told her neighbours, together with the neighbors they rushed the child to the hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Postmortem conducted at Kasungu District Hospital reveals that the death of the child was due to suffocation,” he added

Namwaza is appealing to parents and guardians to keep a close watch at their little children.

“As Police, we strongly advise all parents and guardians to keep a close watch at their little children and they should make sure that the children are kept away from utensils which are full of water or anything of harm to avoid such incidences.” The Publicist added.

The deceased hailed from Tembwe village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwase in Kasungu district.