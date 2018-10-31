Mutharika Urges Ntcheu to Support Mighty DPP

President Professor Peter Mutharika has urged people in Ntcheu to continue supporting the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for continued sustainable development in the country.

Speaking at Ntcheu old bus depot during a whistle stop tour on Wednesday, he said Malawians are already enjoying the fruits of DPP led government hence the need to give it more years to rule the country so that it continues to develop the country.

“DPP government is the only party that has the welfare of people at heart. Our party prioritizes issues to do with welfare of the people because we care.

That is why I urge you the people of Ntcheu to continue supporting DPP, so that we continue with projects and development activities that will improve the lives of people,” Mutharika explained.

He asked them not to be carried away with the newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM), saying the movement has no agenda and capacity to develop the country.

The President said he was confident that Malawians will vote for DPP again come 2019 elections even though he sees a tough campaign trail for next year’s elections.

“As you are pretty aware, we had some Judases amongst us that later turned against us. I can see a tough campaign next year, but DPP is not afraid and we are confident that Malawians are going to put us in power again because we have demonstrated that we can develop Malawi,” he said.

Mutharika reminded people in the country that no one will die of hunger as long as the DPP government is in power.

“I have taken note of Chief Kwataine’s sentiments to say that some quarters in Ntcheu are facing hunger. I would like to assure you that my government is aware of that and will make sure that we reach out to those concerned. And as I have been saying all the time, no one will die of hunger as long as I rule this country, “he assured.

On water challenges being faced in the country, Mutharika said he would in two weeks time announce a big water project for the dried Mpira dam which he said is meant to alleviate water challenges being faced in Balaka and Ntcheu districts.

Senior Chief Kwataine applauded government under the DPP leadership for several development projects that has seen people in the district enjoying good road networks and other social amenities.

He mentioned Ntcheu stadium, Tsangano turn off to Neno road as some of the projects that would improve lives of people in the district.