It’s Perfect Time to Invest in Energy Sector, Mutharika Tips Investors

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has said his administration is ready to accommodate serious investment in the energy sector to meet the existing electricity demand.

Mutharika made the remarks on Wednesday during the official handover and commissioning of upgraded Nkula A. Hydropower Plant in Neno District.

Mutharika said for over 50 years, Malawi has not seriously invested in the energy sector to increase generation capacity and meet the people’s demand for electricity.

He said it was for this reason that the country is still experiencing power shortages and that his government is committed to taking on board serious private investors to invest in the energy sector to address energy challenges.

President Mutharika, therefore, commended the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) under the Malawi Compact for refurbishing Nkula A, which has added 36 megawatts to the country’s power grid.

“Today, with this compact, we have improved power generation capacity and increased transmission of electricity to people and their businesses,” he said.

Mutharika said government has since taken an aggressive short to medium and long term power reforms such as solar power generation, gas, wind and coal fired power plant to expand power generation.

“Besides, we plan to add another 80 megawatts to the national grid by March 2019 and soon I will bring electricity blackouts to an end for I know that energy is a key for economic growth. Electricity empowers Malawians to invest in businesses to generate income,” he said.

On her part, United States of America Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer said she was optimistic the successful implementation of the first energy compact of upgrading Nkula A has unlocked the Malawi economic potential.

She expressed pleasure with how the compact has been implemented and that she expects Malawi to qualify for the second energy compact due in January 2019.

Sharing similar sentiments, Millennium Challenge Account Vice President, Jeanne Hauch said MCA is committed to develop Malawi in energy for its economic growth.

“When we came, we asked ourselves what was holding back economic growth of Malawi. We noted that Malawi has no access to reliable electricity. That’s why we thought of seriously investing in energy, thus refurbishment of Nkula A.

“We are confident that power reforms that Malawi embarked on will massively help in addressing electricity problems and build the future of Malawi,” Palmer said.

Nkula A was commissioned in 1996 and it developed technical faults and that it could not be repaired because of unavailability of spare parts. The problem also affected power generation of Nkula B.

In 2013, MCA commissioned a five year project under MCA Energy Compact to renovate Nkula A with $350.7 million (over K256 billion).