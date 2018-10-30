Shock: 47 Children Defiled in Lilongwe

Kanengo Police in Lilongwe District have been hit with the rise of defilement cases in the first nine months of the year (2018) after registering 47 cases of defilement from January to September.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer, Salome Chibwana, said from January to September last year (2017), the district recorded 50 cases.

“We registered 50 defilement cases last year, and this year from January to September, the district has already registered 47 cases,” Chibwana said adding however that cases in October had not been compiled though at least eight cases had been registered in the month.

This means by December, cases of this nature will be more than last year (50) if the same trend continues and after compiling cases for October, and those police will have received by end of November and December (2018).

She further said cases of defilement are increasing in the area because of a number of reasons, for example, some people not reporting such cases to relevant authorities.

“We have scenarios where victims are threatened by those who have committed the crime not to report the matter to police. This has made perpetrators to go unpunished and continue committing the same offences,” Chibwana said.

She added that most victims of defilement feel shy to report defilement cases to police, as a result, cases keep increasing.

“As police, we encourage people in the district to report these cases to victim support unit.

“Some victims are shy to report [cases] so we are working hand in hand with different organizations to help us in sensitizing the communities on advantages of reporting defilement cases to the police,” she said.

She added that apart from sensitization, police is appealing to all parents and guardians not to leave their children, especially young girls, with strangers.