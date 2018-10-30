Queens Impress Govt

Government says is impressed with the performance of the Malawi National Netball Team- the Queens, at the just ended Fast5 world netball series which took place in Melbourne, Australia.

At the tournament, the Queens moved up from position six in the world to position four after beating England 27-26 and South Africa 35-32 to claim the fourth place in the world rankings. However, the Queens lost to the hosts Australia 29-15, Jamaica 35-30 and New Zealand 36-16.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Monday, Minister of Sports, Youth, Labour and Man Power Development, Francis Kasaila said government was proud of the girls and pledged to give more support to the netball team.

“As government, we are very much impressed with the performance of our netball team and we will give them enough support to make sure that they continue shining on the globe as they have a very competent technical team which we hope will do better in the next games.

“We are hoping that in the next games and in the next competitions they will do better than being on position four. We would wish to see them competing in the first top three positions and that’s what we want them to do and they have the capacity.

“Our netball team has the talent and it is well known across the world. We hope that they can prepare well for the next games and the next competitions so as to achieve the dream of doing better in the next games,” Kasaila said.

At the last year’s Fast 5 world netball series, the Queens lost all their five matches, with South Africa 28-26, New Zealand 29-27, Jamaica 31-24, England 43-15 and Australia 34-21 to finish sixth in the world rankings.

The queens are expected to arrive from Australia where they participated in the 2018 Fast5 tournament through the Kamuzu International Airport.