DPP Committed to Improving Road Network

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has assured the country’s citizens that government will continue building roads in cities across the country.

He made the remarks when he toured some development projects and officially opened Namalaka Bridge at Sadzi in Zomba City.

The minister asked the locals to take care of the development projects being implemented in the city and put them in good use to ensure they are used for a long time.

“It has been a very big challenge for the people of Namalaka as the previous bridge was impassable. This bridge we have built will ease the challenges people have been facing here,” said Nankhumwa.

Before handing over the bridge, the Minister toured Changalume and Mpunga roads, and other development projects within Zomba City.

Chimwemwe Chinkwezule, one of the Sadzi dwellers expressed her gratitude over the newly constructed bridge.

“I will no longer have to use long routes from home to reach my destination,” she said.

During the rally after the minister handed over the bridge, Mayor for Zomba City, Christopher Jasi asked government to increase funding for the old capital city, just like other cities in the country.

Namalaka Bridge, popularly known as ‘Two million Bridge’, has been constructed with funding from Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF).