Chiradzulu Woman Gives Birth in Hospital Corridor

Rabecca Masanje, 52, of Mtipasonjo Village in Traditional Authority Mpama’s area in Chiradzulu has expressed concern over alleged negligence by nurses at Chiradzulu District Hospital that led to her daughter to deliver a baby girl in the facility’s corridors.

Masanje told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that she arrived at the hospital with the expectant woman (her daughter) at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 28 and upon visiting the labour ward the nurse on duty sent the woman to antenatal ward.

She claimed that the nurse just looked at the woman and did not do any medical checkup and just assumed that the pregnancy was seven months old ordering her to leave the labour ward to wait at the antenatal.

Masanje added that a few minutes later while at the antenatal, the expectant mother started experiencing labour pains and tried to hunt for the nurse for assistance but to no avail.

“We came back without being helped and upon noticing signs that were there we started off again to the labour ward but she delivered her baby in the corridors before reaching the labour ward at around 8 am, two hours later after being chased,” she alleged.

Masanje said within seconds nurses came to the place shouting and accusing them of failing to bring the expectant mother to the labour ward in time.

Chiradzulu District Hospital Health Promotion Officer, Ellen Ndhlovu did not comment much on the incident, asking for more time to find out from those that were on duty at the said time.