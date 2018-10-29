Unregistered Chilima’s Movement Postpones Convention

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM) has postponed its convention which was slated for 9th November, 2018.

UTM spokesperson Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga confirmed of the development in a statement made available to Maravi Express.

“UTM wishes to announce to members of the general public and all its supporters, the postponement of the date of its National Convention from 9th November 2018, as earlier announced, to a date to be communicated by a special committee set up to oversee this process.

“The special committee is already working on this process and will soon announce the venue and all positions to be contested, as stipulated in UTM constitution,” reads in part the statement.