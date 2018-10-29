Mutharika to Commission Chapananga Bridge in Chikwawa

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will, by December this year (2018), officially commission Chapananga Bridge in Chikwawa.

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Hon Jappie Mhango disclosed this when he toured the construction works of the bridge over the weekend.

Mhango said the K8 billion-180 metre-long bride, is one of the mega projects APM promised Malawians and in particular people of Chapananga in the district.

“The president, not long ago, promised people of Chapananga that he was going to construct a modern bridge and what we see today is the realization of the project.

“I am pleased on behalf of the government to appreciate the project and as you can see, the project is nearing the end and by December, the president will be here to commission the work,” said Mhango.

The minister said the bridge was an important one, not only for the people of Chikwawa but Malawians as at large, saying it was the shortest route to the central region.

“Not only that, but also in economic terms, the route is short and that will enable many people use less fuel and transport to reach to their destinations,” he pointed out.

Senior Chief Chapananga of the area expressed satisfaction at the way construction works of Chapananga Bridge were progressing.

“The bridge will really bail us out from the many problems we experienced. Before this bridge, when the river became full, people couldn’t dare cross here otherwise they were being drown by the running waters.

“We had pregnant mothers and sisters failing to access health services on the other side. Children were also finding it difficult to access education services especially when the river was full but with the bridge here, those are things of the past,” indicated Chapananga.

Plem Construction Limited, Director, Gangadhar Radhakrishnan Nair, said Malawians and Chapananga communities in particular should expect quality work from them.

He gave the bridge between 80-85 years life span period while indicating that the construction works at the site were almost complete.

Absence of the bridge on the Mwanza River created a huge boundary between people of Chibisa and Chimwanjale Wards in Chikwawa East Constituency.