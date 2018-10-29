Lilongwe Women Prefer Circumcised Men, Over 46 Thousand Men Circumcised

Jhpiego says it has registered remarkable success in its voluntary male medical circumcision (VMMC) – IQ project in Lilongwe.

Presenting its report during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting on Thursday, the Community Mobilization and Communications Officer for Jhpiego, Dave Nkombezi said the one-year program managed to perform 46, 108 Male Circumcisions (MCs) out of the targeted 50,000.

“A total of 46,108 MCs were performed between October, 2017 to September, 2018 representing 92 percent of the annual MC target,” said Nkombezi.

He added that the project also included HIV and Aids testing services and raised awareness about the disease.

“We thought it wise to test the clients for HIV and Aids since the whole essence of male circumcision is to reduce the acquisition of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs),” Nkombezi said.

“However, the testing was not mandatory. The clients had a choice to refuse being tested for the disease. So, the program tested 46,060 clients of the 46,108 male circumcisions,” he added.

Nkombezi noted that collaboration among stakeholders was one of the factors that contributed to the success of the project.

“The project has achieved such success due to the fruitful collaborations among stakeholders, for instance, the Ministry of Health through the Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO) rendered help in performing the MCs.

“There was also team work between demand creation and service teams. Traditional leaders also played a vital role in mobilizing the community,” said Nkombezi.

The VMMC- IQ project targeted males between 15 to 29 years, an age group which is considered to be sexually active.

It was funded 4.5 Million US Dollars from Presidential Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) through Community Development Committee (CDC).