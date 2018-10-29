Jappie Declares Opposition Parties Mighty DPP Hand Clappers

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Hon Jappie Mhango has said opposition parties in the country were there to clap hands for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in its efforts to transform the country.

The minister made the remarks when he held a rally at Phwadzi Primary School Ground under Senior Chief Chapananga in Chikwawa District on Saturday.

Mhango gave an example of a chief who goes on a dancing floor with handclapping from onlookers saying such was a scenario with DPP surrounded by the opposition parties when it is implementing its development agenda.

“DPP with the leadership of His Excellency Professor, Arthur Peter Mutharika is the only administration that aims at transforming the country. You can agree with me that not long ago, President Mutharika promised to construct a bridge here and you are all witnesses to what is happening.

“The Thabwa, East Bank-Muona Road is in progress and we have the Nsanje-Marka Road. The idea is to open up the Shire Valley so that you can travel easily and transact your businesses in an easy way possible,” said the minister.

He added that when the bridge is complete and officially commissioned by the President come November end this year, people of Chikwawa should expect construction works of Chapananga Road to resume.

“When other political parties make noise we just look at them because all they are preaching now is already in the manifesto of DPP and most of the things said have already been achieved by the DPP led government,” added Minister Mhango.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa West, Kennedy Maluwa said it is the DPP-led government that has made the Shire Valley of today.

“And it is a pity that other political parties waste their time coming here to advocate for their parties.

“They cannot make it anywhere around here. I can give an example; Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been there for so many years. What sort of development did it bring to the people of Shire Valley and in particular, Chapananga area?” queried Maluwa.

In a separate interview Sunday afternoon, Spokesperson for the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Dr Chidanti Malunga said its normal for such remarks to be made when the country is approaching elections.

Dr Malunga added that his party was a threat to many political parties in the country, hence it is being mentioned time and again.

There was no immediate comment from the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).