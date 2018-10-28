Relief Maize Go Missing

About 27 bags of relief maize from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) meant for distribution to vulnerable households in Mulanje District have gone missing.

According to a report presented to a full council meeting on Monday by Mulanje District Council Agriculture Committee, about 27 bags of maize went missing during distribution while 14 bags were destroyed by weevils and 43 were in shortage.

The situation has affected about 84 households meant to receive a 50-kilogram bag of maize each to last them three months.

The report indicated that the 27 bags were stolen during the violence that erupted at Gambula during distribution three weeks ago.

Following the report, Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale, Victor Musowa requested the Council to establish a commission of inquiry to look into the matter saying who ever stole the maize must be found to answer the charges.

“Every time the council is distributing such things to people, we hear these things happen. We need a commission of inquiry to look into this matter. Let’s find who stole from the needy so that it won’t happen again,” said Musowa.

Responding to the request, Mulanje District Council Chairperson, Isaac Blazio told the committee to look into the matter and come up with a detailed report on how the maize was stolen and also to look into what happened to the 43 bags DoDMA failed to deliver.

Mulanje South East Member of Parliament, Naomi Kilekwa also questioned the criteria used to select beneficiaries for the program saying some villages in her constituency were completely left out whereas others had many beneficiaries.

“When such aid is coming, we know that not every needy household will receive, but this time the situation is worse. Some villages were completely left out without a single beneficiary,” she lamented.

20, 804 bags of DoDMA maize were supposed to be distributed in Mulanje District but only 20, 708 bags reached beneficiaries.