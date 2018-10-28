Mutharika Urge Church to Focus On Development

President Professor Peter Mutharika has encouraged churches in the country to engage in developmental activities which would contribute to national prosperity.

Speaking on Sunday during the 2018 Baptist Convention of Malawi Big Sunday in Blantyre, Mutharika said all churches in the country have a huge role to play towards the development of the nation.

“We all can make Malawi a great nation. Supporting government is one way of serving God. Churches have done a lot of works like providing quality education and participating in government developmental agendas,” Mutharika acknowledged.

Mutharika said all churches were equal before God the Almighty and important partner to government in the development of the country, hence no church should consider itself superior to others.

In his remarks, President of the Baptist Convention of Malawi, Reverend Rustin Kalenga said his church serves in humanity with a holistic approach in an effort to uplift the well-being of the citizenry.

“We have plans to open an infrastructure in support of the government effort in provision of various vocational skills to the underprivileged. We will embark on this project once we acquire land from the Blantyre City Council,” said Kalenga.

Kalenga also mentioned some of the developmental activities the church is undertaking towards uplifting the social welfare of the citizens in the country.

“Our church, among others, has built schools across the country. We also established university scholarship programs for needy students, besides constructing a clinic in Salima and a theological seminary in Lilongwe that admits seminarians of different religious affiliations,” Kalenga added.

Blantyre Baptist Church started its work in 1959 at Ndalama Village, Thondwe in Zomba. It has 2,000 churches across the country with close to 500,000 members. The Big Sunday prayers were held under the theme: ‘Together facing the future.’