MPs Contribute K34 million Towards Guardian Shelter Construction

Members of Parliament in Mzimba have contributed about K34 million from Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the construction of a new district hospital guardian shelter to replace the dilapidated one.

M’mbelwa District Commissioner, Thomas Chirwa on Thursday said the new guardian shelter will have a capacity of over 300 people against the current 100.

“The guardian shelter we are using now is not good for the health of people at the hospital and the surrounding area because it doesn’t have running water and the toilets are full.

“That is why we thought of building a habitable guardian shelter which will serve people in the district better,” Chirwa said.

He said guardians come to hospital to look for a better life for their loved ones, not to risk their lives because of living in bad conditions.

Acting Director of Health and Social Services for Mzimba South Mmbelwa District Council, Dr. Lumbani Mnthali admitted that the current guardian shelter is in bad state and congested.

“Toilets are not enough and are in bad condition, there is congestion and the waste pit is full. In other words the guardian shelter is a breeding ground for communicable diseases,” he said.

Munthali said each of the 11 constituencies in the district had contributed K3.5 Million for the construction of a new shelter and that the council will use K34 Million.

Construction of the guardian shelter is expected to end on January 31, 2019.

During a health budget transparency and accountability full council meeting organized by MamaYe in December 2016, councilor for Pelekezi Ward, Andrew Tembo, called for all 11 Mps in Mzimba, to contribute K3 million each from Constituency development fund for the construction of a new guardian shelter.