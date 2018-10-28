Govt Warns Against Borehole Vandalism

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha Friday threatened to arrest suspected thieves in his constituency once a borehole gets stolen.

The Minister, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Chiradzulu South, said this during the official handover of two boreholes by the Chinese Government.

“We have been given these boreholes, let us use them properly and take care of them so that they go a long way. Once these boreholes have been vandalized all suspected thieves will be arrested,” he said.

He added that when the boreholes have been vandalized, women and girls suffer to find safe and protected water for home use.

Mwanamvekha also disclosed that the communities will no longer drink unsafe water from the rivers and wells because Scottish Government was drilling 10 boreholes in the constituency.

The minister thanked the Chinese Government for helping in the construction of schools and health facilities.

“Let me also thank you for allowing people from this constituency to visit China to learn from you and for the 10 head teachers expected to travel to your country soon,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang said the boreholes are the first to be drilled since he assumed office in the country three months ago.

He said his country would also assist Malawi in agricultural cooperation, road infrastructure, construction of factories and promote people to people friendship from both countries.

The ambassador also donated 25 footballs to be shared in some of the schools.

Sub-Traditional Authority (ST/A) Maoni commended the MP for the many developments he has done in the area.

He said the MP has drilled boreholes for every village in the constituency and that these would help end waterborne diseases in the area.

One of the beneficiaries of the borehole, Edith Salaekha said they were walking a long distance to source safe water and it was taking them hours.

He commended the minister through the Chinese Government for giving them a borehole and promised to take care of it.

Chiradzulu is one of the districts where borehole vandalism was high. In the Month of July, 19 boreholes were stolen in a single day.