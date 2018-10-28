Council Terminates Month-Month Contracts

Blantyre District Council has, with immediate effect, stopped provision of month-to-month contracts to members of staff who have reached their retirement age.

The decision follows a hot debate during a full council meeting held Friday where the council secretariat asked the house to consider accepting its stores clerk, Alina Banda whose retirement was due December.

While some councilors agreed to the secretariat proposal, there was huge resistance from Members of Parliament (MPs) present on the day.

“What precedence are we setting for the council? Why should people always ask the council to put them on a month-to-month contract when they are supposed to retire,” queried Cecelia Chazama, Member of Parliament for Blantyre North East.

Chazama who is also Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security said according to government regulations, every person who reaches retirement age is supposed to go and not have his or her contract extended.

Parliamentarian Thom Gowelo concurred with Chazama that everyone whose retirement is due must go and give room to others.

“There are so many people looking for jobs and why should we deny our children job opportunities. Whether the person has built a house or not he or she must go,” said Gowelo.

DC for Blantyre, Bennet Nkasala, who having seen tempers rising, intervened saying henceforth, the council, will not allow anyone asking for a month-to-month contract.

“Let me admit of the mistake made but I can assure you that no-one will be on month-to-month anymore because doing so would be setting a bad precedence,” said Nkasala.