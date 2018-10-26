Silver Strikers Dare Nomads: ‘We Don’t Fear Nyerere’

TNM Super League Defending Champions, Be Forward Wanderers are set to faces Silver Strikers on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Kamuzu Stadium in a title chase.

The two teams will battle it out in order to make a catch up with current league leader, Nyasa Big Bullets are on the summit with 55 points from 23 games and a win from the two teams will narrow the point gaps.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday, Silver Strikers Assistant Coach, Peter Mgangira said they have played and watched Wanderers for so many years and they know their key areas and how to stop them.

“We expect a tough, competitive and exciting game. We respect Wanderers but we don’t fear them and I am sure that they will do the same,” he said.

Mgangira said as a team they do not believe in studying their opponents.

“We play so that our opponents could study us and stop us from playing our good football. Playing at the artificial turf is always a challenge and we are hoping for a good game on Saturday.

“We are hoping that the security will tight and officiating personnel will be fair to both teams at the end of day. Teams should carry the day because they play good football,” the assistant coach viewed,” he hoped.

Mgangira added that the team has been doing a lot of finishing practices as their last game ended 0-0 adding that they have been talking to strikers and other player to encourage them ahead of the game.

“After a long time, the players are hungry to play at the Kamuzu Stadium and we are all set for the game. We know what it takes to beat a big team like Wanderers and we are going to play as a team as we don’t believe in individualism.

“The preparations are going on very well, we have got no injuries and all players are geared for the game. They know the importance of the game against Wanderers,” he said.

Wanderers say they are ready for the clash with Silver and they would take the game very seriously considering that they are playing with one of the top teams in the country.

“We want a good result on the day and we will work extra hard to get better results. It is going to be a tricky fixture. All the players know how vital the game is to us and we have got eight games to go which at all cost, we need to win,” Wanderers Heads Coach Bob Mpinganjira.

Silver Strikers are second on the table with 51 points from 26 games while Wanderers are third with 45 points from 22 games.

Wanderers have 8 games to wrap up the season while Silver has four games.

TNM Super League fixtures for the weekend are as follows:

Saturday- October 27, 2018

Blue Eagles vs Nyasa Big Bullets at Nankhaka Stadium

Karonga United vs Mzuni at Karonga Stadium

Nchalo United vs Civil Sporting at Kalulu Stadium

Sunday- October 28, 2018

Kamuzu Barracks vs Masters Security at the Civo Stadium

Tigers vs Civil Sporting at Mangochi Stadium