Madame Mutharika Urges Female Civil Servant to Embrace Patriotism, Hard Work

Malawi’s First Lady Professor Getrude Mutharika on Thursday called for professionalism and hard work amongst female civil servant when executing tasks at their respective workplaces.

Professor Mutharika made the remarks on Thursday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre when she hosted lady civil servants from the Southern Region.

The First Lady said she was aware that civil servants face a lot of challenges in the course of carrying out their duties, but advised the situation should not encourage them to look down upon themselves and fail to attain higher positions.

“Have high self esteem. Be strong and courageous. Above all, work hard because there is no food for lazy people. You should prove that you are capable so that you can be entrusted with higher positions.

“Besides, respect yourself and anyone around you whether your juniors or seniors,” said the First Lady.

Professor Mutharika further advised women civil servants to pray unceasingly so that peace and harmony should continue to reign in the country.

“Be a prayerful woman. Always pray for peace and unity for the betterment of us and future generation,” she said.

In her remarks, Chairperson for Southern Region lady civil servants, Edda Banda, thanked Professor Mutharika for hosting lady civil servants at Sanjika palace.

Before the First lady’s key note address, women were taken through the cancer talk and other sanitation and hygiene tips. The invited civil servants were finally treated to a luncheon.