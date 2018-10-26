DPP Slashes Primary Election Fees For Women Aspirants

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reduced by half the primary elections fees for women aspirants as one way of supporting the 50:50 campaign by lobbying more women to participate in the party’s elections process.

The party’s primary elections for both Members of Parliament and ward councillors are currently underway across the country.

Currently, the fee is at K40, 000 for those who are contesting in parliamentary primary elections which means that women aspirants will be paying K20, 000 to contest in the party’s polls.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), DPP Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi confirmed the development, saying the reduction will attract more women to participate in the party’s seats.

“It is really true that the party has lowered the fee, particularly for women. Both men and women were paying K40, 000. But now, women shall be required to pay half that amount,” said Dausi.

He said it is the party’s wish to see more women winning parliamentary and local government seats in the forthcoming tripartite elections, saying the party will do its best to support the 50:50- campaign.

Efforts by MANA to speak with 50:50 Campaign Executive Director, Grace Malera, proved futile as she was not picking the calls.

The 50:50-Campaign Initiative was officially launched by the Minister of Gender, Disability and Social Welfare, Jean Kalirani, on May 3 this year (2018) at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

The purpose of the campaign is to lobby for more women into politics ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The consortium of civil society organizations running the campaign has received K1.1 billion financial support from Royal Norwegian Embassy for the cause.