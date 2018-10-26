Bogus CID Officer Arrested in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested a suspected trickster for impersonating a detective police officer to steal money from the mother of a suspect who was in police custody.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency on Thursday, Dedza Police Deputy Spokesperson, Constable Cassim Manda, said Davie Mkwewu was collecting money from Florence Chikumbutso whose son was in police custody promising to help get her son released.

“Mkwewu met Chikumbutso who at that time had come to visit her son in police custody and he introduced himself as a detective at Dedza Police Station.

“He told her that he would help her son released if she pays money which will be shared with the magistrate who was going to preside over the case,” Manda said.

Convinced with his statements, Chikumbutso allegedly gave Mkwewu K28, 000 and they started to the court together to get Chikumbutso’s son released.

“After walking a short distance, Mkwewu advised Mrs Chikumbutso that they use separate ways, saying if they were to be seen together, it would raise people’s eye brows, however, upon entering the court, Mkwewu disappeared,” Manda said.

After waiting for a while, Chikumbutso realised she had been tricked and decided to lodge a complaint to police who arrested the suspect after some enquiries.

Mkwewu has been charged with obtaining money by false pretence contrary to section 319 of Penal Code and will appear before the court soon.

Following this incident, Constable Manda has warned the general public to report to police any person who presents himself or herself as a police officer without proper documentation.

The suspect Davie Mkwewu hails from Mchotseni Villagein the area of Traditional Authority Kandulu in Mwanza District.