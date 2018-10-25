Super League Bottom Teams Spits Fire

The top three teams in the TNM Super League log table says the battle for the championships is still on while the bottom two teams have backfired that they will remain in league.

Nyasa Big Bullets lead the table with 55 points from 23 games, seconded by Silver Strikers with 51 points from 26 games while Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are third with 45 points from 22 games.

In the relegation, Zomba based outfit, Red Lions are 14th with 28 points and lakeshore based giants, Mafco are 15th with 24 points.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, Silver Strikers Assistant Coach, Lovemore Fazili said the league is not yet over and as Silver Strikers would fight up to the end of the league.

“The chances are still open. The fact that we have played more games than our friends doesn’t mean we are out of contention. We will still fight on, game of football is very unpredictable you never know what the remaining games may bring to Bullets and Wanderers,” he said.

On the other hand, Wanderers Head Coach, Bob Mpinganjira said the team has got the chance of retaining the league and this depends on the outcome of the next eight games adding that the their main focus is on the league and not cup games.

“We are still hoping to win our remaining games so that we could lift the league title. People may say that Bullets have won the league but there are some other teams that lose the league with just two games to go. As of now, we are not ruling ourselves out, we are still in contention for battle championship,” he explained.

However the bottom two Malawi Defense Force sides, Red Lions and Mafco are hopeful of remaining in the league.

“It is just unfortunate that we are on the relegation zone but that position is not meant for a big team like Mafco.

“For sure I know that we are going to proceed in the league in the next season and for the rest of the games. We are going to do better and with the remaining games we are going to be on a better position and Mafco is going to remain in the league.

“All the problems that we had have been resolved and some of our key players who were in Congo for other duties are back and they are now in form,” Mafco Team Manager, Maxwell Simoko.

On the other hand, Red Lions Head Coach, Nelson Chirwa said they are looking forward to remaining in the league by winning at least three games on the remaining four games adding that they want to groom a team that will produce good results.

Soccer Analyst, Enos Chatama said the race for TNM Super League championship is dying slowing as Bullets are the biggest favorites for the league championship.

“The chances of Silver and Wanderers getting the league are very slim; you cannot count on another team to make a mistake. Wanderers and Silver are counting on Bullets to make a mistake and in the event, Silver and Wanderers may end up making a mistake as well,” he observed.

Chatama added that even if Bullets could make a mistake but that would not be enough for the other teams to catch up with it adding that by the end of the season, Wanderers would end up as runners-up and Silver Strikers will finish on third position.

On the bottom three, he said that the chances of Mafco surviving in the league are very slim.

“Mafco needs to win at least three games to climb up the ladder while other teams are also playing. They will bank on other teams to do the battle for them while they also have tough games ahead of them.

“Red Lions have got a big chance of remaining in the league. They will play against Dwangwa and TN Stars and if they win four games in a row, Dwangwa and TN Stars may end up making mistakes, but for Mafco, it is a bit harder, they have 24 points and to get 30 points, it is a toll order,” Chatama analyzed.

Bullets need 10 points on the remaining seven games to become champions of the league while Silver Strikers need 12 points which would take Bullets to lose the remaining six games.

On the other hand, Wanderers need 24 points which would take Bullets to lose five games to retain the league-MANA