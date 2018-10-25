Nurses, Midwives Applauds Govt on Medical Staff Recruitment

National Organization of Nurses and Midwives (NOMN) has commended government for its decision to recruit health personnel who have been idle for over two years after graduating from various colleges of the country.

in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, NOMN President, Dorothy Ngoma described the move by government as positive, saying the health sector needs a robust human resource to deliver good quality services.

“This is a welcome development and our hope is that government will walk the talk because they have been making promises for over a year now. Last time I heard that government has put aside K500 million and now they are saying K700 million and that is very good news,” she pointed out.

Ngoma added that they have over 3,000 skilled health workers whose majority were nurses who have been idle for close to two years after being trained.

“We would like government to consider recruiting nurses who are on a Presidential Graduate Internship Programme on full time basis and we expect every jobless medical personnel to be hired very soon,” NOMN President suggested.

Principal Secretary for Ministry of Health, Dr. Dan Namarika over the weekend said at Mulanje Mission Nursing School that government has set aside K700 million for the recruitment of medical staff to work in government hospitals.

Tiyanjane Ndalama who graduated from St. Joseph College of Nursing but has been unemployed for three years commended government for the initiative.

She noted that, “We all need to be employed after graduation. However, that has not been the case with me and many of my colleagues.”

Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer, Joshua Malango said the Ministry is committed to see that all the graduating health personnel were recruited but admitted that funds were insufficient.

“The money that has been allocated will not be enough to cater for all available vacancies in the Ministry but this is just a starting point. The ministry still be recruiting health personnel in categories such as nurses, medical assistants and the like,” he pointed out.