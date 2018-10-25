God, Son , Holy Spirit Church to Hold Men’s Convention

The God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit (GOSOHO) International Church will hold its first ever men’s Ministry Convention from November 2 to 4, 2018.

The Ministry Convention will held at Kanjedza in Blantyre under the under the theme ‘A Man of Vision’.

This comes after the Church held a successful Conference for Women in September, 2018.

Founder of the Church, Prophetess Thembi Mary told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that the Church decided to host the forum in order to bridge the obvious knowledge gap between men and women.

She said in September, women’s lives were uplifted spiritually through various teachings that were imparted to them.

The Prophetess observed that there was lack of information which created an imbalance in the knowledge gap of biblical principles and family values between men and women that needs to be addressed.

She said it has taken long for the church to host such a convention for the men, because in the past most of them were still “babies in Christ” who needed to be well nurtured and grounded in the Scriptures before being exposed to deeper teachings of the kingdom of God.

“There are so many areas in which these men are lacking. For instance, some of them are married but are still babies in the spirit. This means that a lot has to be done to transform both their physical and spiritual lives,” Prophetess Thembi pointed out.

The Founder of the Church said when she prayed to the Holy Spirit at the end of the Woman of Wonder Convention last September; the Lord revealed that “it cannot work for the women without their husbands knowing what their wives have learnt. We need to organize this convention to equally empower the men so that they can complement each other.”

According to her, the convention would combine teachings on various topics of the kingdom of God such as ‘who is a believer in marriage’ the preaching of God’s word.

“There are many things that have been lined up for the convention and various male Church pastors will be responsible for the teachings.

“ … I am optimistic that this convention is going to be a successful one,” the Prophetess pointed out.

Prophetess Thembi expressed hope that the objectives of the conference would be achieved adding, “There is God who is working with us always and I know He has prepared something new for them.”

The Convention will start on Friday, November 2, 2018, from 5 pm to 8 pm through Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm and finish on Sunday November 4, 2018 with the gathering from 8 am to midday at the GOSOHO Church Headquarters in Kanjedza, Limbe.

GOSOHO Church was established in 2002 and has more than l9 branches within and outside the country.