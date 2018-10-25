FISP Targets 40,500 Mchinji Farmers

About 40,500 farmers will benefit from the 2018/2019 Farm Input Programme (FISP) in Mchinji, the District Agriculture Office has disclosed.

The number has increased from 36, 800 beneficiaries in the 2017/2018 farming season.

Speaking during launch for distribution of FISP coupons in Mchinji, Programme Manager for Kasungu Agriculture Development Division (ADD), George Kapelemera warned officials who would be engaged in distributing the coupons not to engage in fraud or they would face jail.

“I warn you to desist from corruption and keeping coupons for people who do not exist. The FISP programme is meant to help vulnerable farmers buy farm inputs at a subsidized price,” he said.

Kapelemera called on the responsible officers to put up measures that should minimize challenges faced in the previous implementation years by ensuring that only intended beneficiaries benefit from the programme.

Mchinji District falls under the Kasungu ADD and the distribution exercise of coupons for seeds, fertilizer and legumes would be carried out in all seven extension planning areas (EPA’s) covering 13 Traditional Authorities (TAs) and Sub-TAs.

District Agriculture Development Officer (DADO) for Mchinji, Precious Chautsi said he was pleased that the number of beneficiaries had increased from 36,800 to 40,500 to enable more farmers benefit from the programme.

“My office is also pleased that the coupons have come at the right time. This will give us enough time for distribution to farmers,” he added

Chautsi advised the farmers not to sell the coupons, but buy the inputs to help them attain food security in their households.

Just like last year FISP implementation, government is no longer procuring the farm inputs, but farmers will buy the inputs from contracted suppliers.

Government introduced the FISP programme in 2005 to enhance poor farmers’ access to improved agricultural farm inputs and to achieve food sufficiency and increased income of rural households through increased maize and legume production.