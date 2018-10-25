Farmers Advised against Early planting: ‘Wait for Normal Rains’

Blantyre District Agricultural Development Officer (DADO), Linda Mphande has advised farmers in the district not to rush in planting their crop with the preliminary rains and wait for normal rains.

She was responding to reports that some farmers were busy planting different crops in their fields’ whilst the planting season is not yet due.

“Weather experts have predicted that the southern region including Blantyre experience an El Nino in this growing season and that we should expect normal to below rainfall,” the DADO said.

Mphande said farmers who were planting now were taking a high risk, although they may think the rains may tail-off earlier, farmers still needed to wait and focus more on land preparations.

“Our office is discouraging farmers who are planting their seeds now to avoid losses,” she pointed out.

Mphande said the DADO’s office has since started sending messages through extension workers to stop farmers from planting and wait for better rains in November.

During a weather forecast meeting on Monday in Blantyre, Chief Meteorologist in the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Clement Boyce said the onset of rains in Blantyre would be in mid November.