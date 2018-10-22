Culture Unifying Factor Among Malawians- Mutharika

President Prof, Peter Mutharika has called on all Malawians in the country to embrace culture as a unifying tool that fosters peace and unity for the social-economic advancement of the nation.

He was speaking on Sunday at Chonde in Mulanje during the 11th Mulhako wa Alhomwe Annual Cultural Festival that was held under the theme: ‘Culture as a unifying tool.’

Mutharika who is also the patron of Mulhako wa Alhomwe said cultural differences should not divide Malawians but rather fortify the nation towards a common goal which is socio-economic development.

“As Malawians we need to be patriotic and hardworking to develop the nation. We should refrain from petty jealousy as it hinders socio-economic growth,” the Malawi leader explained.

Mutharika maintained his stand on development saying his government would continue to concentrate on developmental projects to ensure the country is developed to modern standards.

On youth and employment, the President said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government would ensure that those that are not employed were given business opportunities, including motorbikes to operate as one of generating income for their households.

He disclosed that through the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) Phase 9 which is expected to roll out in 2019, government plans to electrify over 400 rural trading centres across the country.

The President disclosed that government with support from the Government of China plans to provide 500 villages nationwide with free access to satellite television so that they keep abreast with what was happening across the globe.

Mutharika appealed to the public to give the DPP a fresh mandate in next May 21, 2019 elections so that it could continue with its development programmes.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi said culture has proved to be helpful in boosting the tourism industry in the country, noting that it needed to be appreciated.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said the presence of various chiefs from other cultures at the gathering was a sign that there is unity in the country.

He commended the President for the various developmental programmes being implemented under his leadership saying there has been a lot of transformation in the country since he was voted in power in 2014.

“If you can compare the past and the present, you will notice that we have made tremendous strides as a nation-development wise. We now have electricity in rural areas, we have a good road network which was not the case in the past,” Ngolongoliwa pointed out.

He said he was optimistic that once given another term to run the affairs of government, the country would be developed beyond recognition.

Ngolongoliwa added that it was important for Malawians to know their heritage regardless of their cultural background.

He appealed to the gathering that this should not divide the people but rather be used as a tool for promoting peace in the country.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe Chairperson, Leston Mulli said culture remains important because it gives people a sense of belonging.

He emphasized that, “This year we deliberately chose the theme, Culture a unifying tool, let’s all hold hands in unity as one so that we continue to develop at a faster rate under leadership Mutharika.”

Mulli warned the gathering not to be enticed by politicians who spread lies just to gain political mileage.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe was established as a cultural grouping in 2007 by the late President Prof. Bingu wa Mutharika to promote and preserve Lomwe culture.

Other notable people in attendance included former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Esther Mcheka Chilenje, DPP Secretary General, Griezelder Jeffrey, Paramount Chiefs Lundu, Kawinga, Gomani and Chewa King Kalonga Gawa Undi.