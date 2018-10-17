UTM to Abolish School Feeding Programme- Kaliati

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) says will abolish school feeding programme if ushered into power next year, saying the programme is not benefiting education in the country.

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati says they will instead make sure that food is available in the country so that learners are fed in their homes. She said this during a political rally at Kasiya in Lilongwe on Sunday.

“We will look at how much food a learner needs in three months. We will make sure that parents have that food and prepare it at home. Some of the porridge these learners eat at school is not that hygienic.

“It is therefore important that learners take the food from home. Learners even forget to take notebooks when going to school and instead, they only remember to take cups for porridge,” she said.

Kaliati also took advantage of the gathering to clarify how the Movement will implement free malaria drugs in hospitals.

She said they will make sure that private hospitals operate in close cooperation with government so that they too should provide the free drug just like in public hospitals.

Kaliati said the same will also apply in the education sector where private schools and colleges would also operate in cooperation with government.

The U.N. World Food Program introduced school feeding in Malawi 15 years ago. Nearly a million primary school students currently benefit. – ( Story by Zodiak Online additional report by Maravi Express)

