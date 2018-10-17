2018 MSCE Exam Results 0ut, MANEB Withhold Results For 146 Candidates

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in conjunction with the Malawi National Examinations Board has released the 2018 Malawi School Certificate of Education-MSCE Examination results.

In a press release, out of 197,286 candidates who sat for this year’s MSCE Examinations, 124, 745 candidates have qualified for the award of the certificate representing a 63.23 percent pass rate.

The press release further says out of 93, 469 female students who sat for the examination in at least six subjects including English, 54, 325 candidates have qualified for the award of MSCE, representing a 58.12 percent pass rate.

And out of the 103,817 male candidates who sat for the examination in at least six subjects including English, 70,430 have passed, representing a 67.83 percent pass rate.

Out of 653 special needs candidates, 368 candidates have qualified for the award of MSCE representing 56.36 percent pass rate while the 146 results of 146 candidates have been withheld pending investigations for contravening MANEB regulations.