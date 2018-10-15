Photos: Kasungu 1 Women Emerge 2018 Zokonda Amai Macheza Stars

Kasungu 1 Women Group has emerged 2018 Zokonda Amai Macheza (ZAM) champion carting home K 1.5 million cheque from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and a feast with the first citizen, Prof. Peter Mutharika.

The Group, which emerged second in 2017, has deposed the defending champions, Kapiri Women Group from Mchinji, who have now gone down to second position carting home K 1 million.

The 2018 Champions Chairperson, Victoria Umali, and her members were all speechless when the news was announced at ZAM 2018 celebrations held at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi on Saturday graced by the First Lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika.

“The feeling is indescribable,” said visibly excited Umali in an interview with Mana.

“We came second last year and we were not contented with that performance so this year we worked hard to make it to the top,” she recalled

From 2017 and 2018, Kasungu 1 Group Women had engaged themselves in various humanitarian activities which, according to the judge’s assessment, had made an impact on the lives of many peoples.

Among other things, the Kasungu 1 Zokonda Amai Women group built a better house for an old man in the area and they sunk a well which, according to Umali, is benefitting the old man and the entire village.

The Group built an Early Childhood Development Centre (ECD) in Group Village Head Bwanali and the members donated blood to Kasungu District Hospital.

“We pay rent for a building where people living with HIV hold their meetings and we are supporting a needy girl, who is now at Polytechnic, with fees, accommodation and upkeep,” Umali explained.

She added that, “We have supported Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust by sweeping at Kasungu Boma to set an example of the Trust’s activities.

Over 15 women groups across the country contested in the 2018 ZAM and Mponela and Zomba Domasi Women Groups emerged third and fourth respectively taking home K750,000 and K500,000 in that order.

MBC Director General, Aubrey Sumbuleta hailed all the women groups enlisted for the 2018 ZAM saying it was not easy for the judges to come up with the winners because the groups had done a lot to change lives of people in their respective communities.

The First Lady praised Zokonda Amai women groups for the commendable work and urged them to strengthen interaction with one another now that ZAM gave them an opportunity to know each other personally.

The 2018 ZAM drew over 2,500 women from across the country and Minister of Information Communications and Technology, Nicholas Dausi, and Minister of Civic Education and Community Development, Grace Chiumia graced the occasion.

Other activities that marked the event included tag of war, dancing competition, Miss Matofotofo and Miss Slim competitions, raffle draw and netball match in which the First Lady played.