Chamba Lands Two in Police Custody

Police in Salima Thursday arrested 37 year old Matambo Gezito, from Chikanje village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district and Kondwani Mphamba, 36 of Kanyenda village, TA Kanyenda, same district for been found in possession of 227 plastic bags of Cannabis Sativa locally known as Chamba.

According to Central Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nolliettie Chimala the two were arrested when Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team from Salima Police Station were on vehicle patrols.

“Upon arrival at Chipoka Police roadblock, they intercepted the two men who were driving a motor vehicle Toyota Noah registration number BU 167 which was coming from Salima direction heading to Balaka. Upon searching the vehicle, the police found out that the car was loaded with the said amount of the illegal plant,” she said.

The two were arrested instantly, and the Cannabis Sativa was seized.

The Suspects will be taken to court once the preparations are completed to answer charges of Being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa without license and contravene regulation 4 (a) as read with section 19 (1) of Dangerous Drug Act.