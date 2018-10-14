Catholics Told to Join Active politics

Archbishop of the Blantyre Archdiocese of the Catholic Church His Grace Archbishop, Thomas Luke Msusa Saturday advised Catholic faithfuls who have necessary qualifications to feel free to join politics.

He said made the remarks during a Diamond Jubilee celebration of Masanjala Parish in Chiradzulu.

“Politics own its own is good, but it is us people who make it due to our words and deeds and I urge you people who have certificates and other high qualifications and have the will to contest as councilors and Member of Parliament so that you help in the development of our country,” Archbishop Msusa explained

He said people should always think first, on how they would feel if the bad things they do to their opponents have been done to them and reminded them the word of God which says “Do unto others what you want them to do unto you.”

The Bishop said next year should be a year of blessings and happiness as he advised the Catholics to choose good and humble leaders that would help to develop the country.

Msusa advised catholic faithfuls to be self reliant in the development of their families, church and the country.

During his sermon, he said there was need for Catholic faithfuls to forgive each other in all misunderstanding especially marriages that ended to be reconciled.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha who represented the State President Prof. Peter Mutharika said government is always grateful for the continued existing relationship between government and the Catholic Church.

He added that government was thankful for the developments the Catholic Church brought since establishment in the country saying he is among one of the beneficiaries as he attended a catholic school.

The Minister asked the Archbishop to continue constructively advising government whenever things went wrong.

Masanjala Parish was established in 1958 and has four Primary Schools, two Secondary Schools, hospital, University and Seminary.