UTM Propaganda Fails: Dr. Bruce Munthali Pledges Loyalty to Mighty DPP

Former Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) boss Bruce Munthali has dismissed allegations that he is joining the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Following his loss to Rosemary Mkandawire during Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries in Mzimba North, UTM propagandists spread an allegation that Munthali was destined for UTM out of protest.

But in an interview, the former TCC CEO trashed the rumours saying his loyalty remains to President Peter Mutharika and the DPP.

“I did not just wake up and contest to represent DPP. I have been loyal to the party and its leadership since its birth and this can’t just change because of a mere loss at a primary elections.

“DPP is a vast political system and I do not have to represent it in Parliament for me to remain in this party,” said Dr. Munthali.

He added that the primary elections were now water under the bridge.

“With all the shortfalls that characterised the elections, I have accepted the results, congratulated Dr. Mkandawire and moved on.

I am now looking forward to helping the party winning the tripartite elections with landslide in 2019,” said Munthali.