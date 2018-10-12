Stable Power Supply to Spur Malawi’s Economic Growth

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Patrick Matanda, has said improved infrastructure in the energy sector will provide stable power supply, thereby enhancing the country’s economic growth.

Matanda was speaking Thursday at Mzuzu Hotel after Government of the United States of America (USA) handed over Bwengu, Luwinga, Sonda and Chintheche power sub-stations to Malawi Government.

He said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact of USA through Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) – Malawi has seen significant developments in the energy sector through a grant of US$350 million (over K258 billion).

He said MCA has rehabilitated and expanded 24 substations in the country, a development which he said will contribute towards availability of reliable and stable power supply.

“The improved infrastructure in the energy sector will provide stable power supply that consumers will rely on. The new power infrastructure has control and data acquisition system which monitors faults. The system ensures that faults are rectified in time,” said Matanda.

He, therefore, said the improved quality and stable power supply will attract both local and foreign investors in the energy sector and appealed more players to join the industry.

Matanda said improved power supply will attract companies to operate in the country, hence providing employment opportunities to Malawians whose poverty level will subsequently be reduced.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (ESCOM), Allexon Chiwaya, said to ensure that the project is not a waste of resources, the commission will improve the expertise of its engineers so that they should cope with the current high voltage supply line of 132kv.

Chiwaya disclosed that apart from hydro power, ESCOM will explore the possibility of using other sources such as solar, coal and wind mills among others to generate power.

A representative of the United States (US) Embassy, Joel Hansen, said his government is committed to providing all what it takes to improve the country’s economic growth, especially through supporting investments in the energy sector.

“In the near future when Bwengu Power Sub-station will have 400kv, which is quite high, Malawi will be interconnected with Tanzania. This development will facilitate the process of exporting and importing power.

Notable dignitaries present at the handover ceremony included Chairperson for MCA- Malawi Board of Trustees, Simon Itaye, Chief Executive for MCA-Malawi, Dye Mawindo and Chief Executive officer for Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), William Liabunya and Paramount Chief M’mbelwa IV of Mzimba.