MBC to Award Outstanding Mothers

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has said the 2018 edition of Zokonda Amai Macheza will, unlike last year, award outstanding and influential women in different categories based on their own club’s achievements.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), MBC Public Relations Officer, Chembezi Mhone said unlike in the previous events where artists were invited to perform, women this year will be the central focus.

“Our focus further underlines the theme of promoting women networking for development as part of maximizing women participation,” she said. “The aim is to foster women interaction in sharing knowledge and best practices to better advance their lives,” added Mhone.

As was the case last year and in the previous events, this year’s occasion will be graced by Zokonda Amai Patron, the country’s First Lady Professor Madame Gertrude Mutharika.

The annual event, which is spearheaded by the public broadcaster, will this year be held together with Mother’s Day celebrations at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi on Saturday, October 13.

“For the fact that we have combined it with Mother’s Day celebrations, it [the event] is unique in its own right,” Mhone added.

To add colour and pomp to the event, Mhone said women would play different games such as netball and volley ball, and will also be entertained by guest Disc Jockeys.

Last year, over 1,000 women drawn from across the country, took part in the event which was also spiced up by live performances from Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Miracle Chinga and Princess Chitsulo.

Among other awards last year, the outstanding Zokonda Amai group from Kapiri in Mchinji went away with K1.5 million and a trophy courtesy of MBC while the First Lady provided the group with three sewing machines.

This year’s event will be conducted under the theme: ‘Kukongoletsa Malawi – Kutukula Atsikana.’