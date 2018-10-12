Flames ‘Barcelona’ Hope to Upset Cameroon

The Malawi national football team, the Flames, are hoping to cause an upset when they face Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions on Friday in Yaounde in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Flames are third in Group B. They are tied on three points with Morocco but the Atlas Lions have a better goal difference. They are just a point behind group leaders Cameroon.

Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) said while it appears a tall order facing the African champions right in their den, they will fight for all the three points on offer.

“We are here to get a result and it is attainable if we are determined and stick to our game plan and keep cohesion. The atmosphere in camp is good and there is good team spirit,” he said.

Vice-captain John Lanjesi also said: “They are favorites and they will be playing at home. So, pressure should be on them,”

RVG said their concentration during training was to work on finishing which has been their weakest link.

Cameroon Assistant coach Patrick Kluivert said they are not underrating the Flames who are ranked 125, 75 places behind the Indomitable Lions.

“We hope to play a good game against Malawi. We have watched some of their clips and they have some very fast forwards and we are very cautious of that.

We should be able to contain them. It won’t be easy though because they play as a team and they are always on the ball and there will be very few spaces.”

The two teams have met five times and the Flames have won once, 3-1 at the 1987 All Africa Games in Kenya. Cameroon have won twice while the other two ended in draws. They last met in a 1996 Afcon qualifier at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre and Cameroon won 3-1.

The return leg is slated for Tuesday October 16 at Kamuzu Stadium. In another Group B match, Morocco face table anchors Comoros who have one point.-FAM