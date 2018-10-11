Preparing to Lose: Opposition Monitors Shun Registration Exercise

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has bemoaned absence of opposition party Monitors at registration centres in Chiradzulu, saying this compromises credibility of elections.

This was said during a visit to seven registration centres in the on-going voter registration exercise, where only Democratic Progressive Party, DPP, Monitors were found.

However, Malawi Congress party, MCP managed to deploy Monitors in five centres while United Democratic Front, UDF, had one Monitor, at the toured centres.

Some organizations like Church and Society as well as Malawi Electoral Support Network (MESN), have deployed mobile Monitors, who move from one centre to another.

Currently, DPP, PP, MCP and UDF, are parties that have shown interest to participate in the forth coming tripartite election.

Speaking to the media after the sampling, MEC Commissioner, Jean Mathanga, expressed discontent over the development, saying Monitors are important in an election cycle.

Commissioner Mathanga said it is even worrisome, considering that time and again, the electoral body has been reminding political parties, on the importance of stationing their monitors at the centres.

“I am very dissatisfied with this development, I am hoping that the affected parties will improve in remaining 11 days,” said Mathanga.

Commenting on registration, the Commissioner who is also Chairperson of Electoral Services at MEC, said she was impressed with the figures so far, urging all eligible voters to register in the first days of the process.

“The turn up is so far encouraging. However, we need to strive to meet our 178,000 projection. It is against this background that I am calling all eligible voters to register in their large numbers, for a credible election,” she said.

Women continue to dominate in the process, as statistics show that they registering more than men.

For instance, in the first two days of the exercise at Chikowa centre, 287 females registered against 152 men.