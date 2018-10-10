Man Arrested for Assaulting Step Daughter

Nkhatabay Police Monday arrested a 33 year old man, Fumbani Mwale for allegedly assaulting his 15 year old step daughter.

In an interview on Wednesday, Nkhatabay Police Spokesperson, Kondwani James said Mwale is to have beaten and severely wounded by her step for alleged unruly behaviour.

He said it is reported that three weeks ago, the girl left home for unknown destination, a conduct which did not please her parents.

“On Monday, the girl met her step father at Limphasa. Mwale then persuaded the girl to accompany him into a nearby Chiwaya Forest for undisclosed reasons,” Mwale explained.

He said while in the forest, Mwale forced the girl to eat herbs which he dug in the forest and upon taking the herbs, the girl became weak.

“Taking advantage of the condition, the man assaulted the girl in the head and on the face and left her in the face and left her in the forest in unconscious state,” the Spokesperson explained.

Mwale said the girl was discovered by women who went to fetch firewood and the women reported the incident to Police.

He said the girl then was immediately taken to Nkhatabay District Hospital where she was admitted to for treatment.

“James was later arrested and will soon appear in court to answer the charge of unlawful wounding which is contrary to Section 241 of the Penal Code.

Mwale hails from Chinkwecha Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mnyanja in Kasungu District.