JB’s Errand Boy Anderson Undani Arrested For Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested People’s Party Former Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Constituency Anderson Undani over corruption and abuse of office.

ACB’s Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala confirmed the arrest of Undani and Pangani Nazombe in a statement issued on 10 October 2018 which was made available to Maravi Express.

“ Investigations had established that that Mr. Undani did not deliver materials for the construction of Mapalo F.P. School, abused CDF funds meant for a project at Domasi CCAP Primary school and requested Zomba District Council to pay transport charges to Mr. Nelson Sonkho for a Project that did not exist. The offences were committed together with Mr. Nazombe,” reads the statement in part.

Meanwhile, the two have been charged with two counts of abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act; theft, obtaining money by false pretense and forgery contrary to Section 278, 319 and 356 of the Penal Code.