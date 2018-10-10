Govt to to Construct Emergency Operation Centres

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) will construct Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) in disaster prone districts to alert the masses before a disaster strikes.

DoDMA Disaster Risk Management Programmes Officer, Taphada Kabwazi disclosed announced this Wednesday in Karonga during a Disaster Stakeholders meeting.

She said through Modernised Climate Information and Early Warning System (M-Clines) Project, government will construct 21 permanent EOCs in disaster prone districts across the country.

“The Department has seen it fit to come up with these structures after seeing the intensity and increasing figures of disasters,” Kabwazi said.

Foundation for Community Support Service (FOCUS) Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Kondwani Winga thanked government for the initiative saying the EOCs would reduce the number of people affected by disasters.

He said the EOCs would provide people with different weather information for them to make right decisions before disasters occur.

The Project, which is supported by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will have Karonga, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Nkhotakota, Salima, Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Balaka as some of its beneficiary districts.