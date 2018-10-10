Govt to Follow up Ex-Miners Benefits in South Africa

Ex-miners in the country have been urged to maintain their patience as government will be following their pension benefits in South Africa.

In an interview after meeting ex-miners zonal and district committees in Zomba on Tuesday, District Commissioner (DC) for Zomba Emmanuel Bambe said Ministry of Labour, Youth and Manpower Development has promised to follow up the issue and give them tangible feedback before the end of November this year.

He said the Ministry has shown interest to go with selected Ex-Miners Association representatives to South Africa to speed up the processes.

“The Ministry has assured them that their pension benefits are not within the country but will make joint visit to South Africa to speed up the process,” the DC added.

He said the problem his office had realized was lack of coordination where national committee was not able to inform the district and zonal committees on progress.

National Ex-Miners Association President, John Dick Milanzi commended government through Zomba District Council by bringing concerned parties together and taking such a step.

He said the committee is very optimistic that the step which government has taken would bear fruits.

However, some ex-miners accused their President for not updating the team on any progress.

An Ex-miner, Clement Kamoyo said the president has not been informing them on what was delaying the process.

He threatened to resume the vigil at DC’s office if November agreement would not be fruitful.

Among others who attended the meeting were representatives from Office of the President and Cabinet, Police and Labour Commissioner.

Over 200 ex-miners from Zomba District stormed the District Labour Office last Monday demanding assurance of when the government will pay their pension benefits.

The vigil which aimed at forcing government to release their pension benefits forced the DC to call for the meeting with all concerned parties.