Bullets Targets Foreign Clubs For CAF Preps

TNM Super League leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets are targeting foreign clubs for friendly matches ahead of the team’s participation in the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Champions League preparations.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fleetwood Haiya to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Wednesday that the team is planning to have three friendly matches against ZESCO United from Zambia, South African’s Platinum Stars and Simba United from Zanzibar.

The Bullets CEO said currently they are waiting for FIFA calendar so as they should start the CAF Champions League preparations adding that that the friendly matches may be scheduled for November in Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“The funds are available for that; we are just waiting for dates.” Haiya assured, adding that, “the team would maintain its current squad.

We are planning to beef up with four players from the reserve side who have already been identified in readiness to CAF participation.”

The team is expected to play will an international friendly match against the Zanzibar Champions, JKU FC on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

According to Haiya, the match is vital to prepare the team for continental assignments.

“Taking into considerations that we are playing in CAF, we thought of having a preparatory match with JKU FC and all things are in order in preparedness for the match.

“JKU FC will be participating in CAF this season, they participated last year and they are also participating this year. This match is very important to us as they will give us a picture of type of game we have to anticipate,” Bullets CEO explained.

Bullets are the first team in the country to join the African Champions League in 1975 and participated in 1997, 1998 and 2004.

The last time they played in the continental’s biggest competition was in 2015 after they had won the Super League for two consecutive years, 2014 and 2015.

CAF Champions League is the biggest domestic league in Africa which is participated by teams who are champions in their local leagues.