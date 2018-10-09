Mutharika Appeals to CSOs to Consider Dialogue

Malawi President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has appealed to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country to give dialogue a chance and not rush to the streets for demonstrations.

Mutharika made the remarks at Kamuzu International Airport on Monday on his return from the United States of America (USA) where he attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The remarks were made in direct reference to the demonstrations that the CSOs under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition held on 21st September to show their dissatisfaction over the current political administration.

The president said what the CSOs did was a misguided effort which the country cannot condone.

“These CSOs should know that what Malawians want is dialogue and not demonstrations and confrontation. So I’m really pleased that these demonstrations flopped,” he said.

The Malawi leader said this should be the last time for the CSOs to pursue a confrontational approach when raising their concerns.

Asked if his administration is willing to engage CSOs in coming to terms on issues raised, the president said his administration has always done that.

“I’ve always engaged them. I’ve met them and we have set committees to engage them. What else do they want?” asked Mutharika.

Commenting on the UNGA session, Mutharika said it was an exciting meeting saying Malawi did well and the country’s thoughts and efforts were put on board.