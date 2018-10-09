66-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Being Denied Sex

A 66-year-old man in Ntchisi has committed suicide by hanging himself in his tobacco shed after a disagreement with his wife over conjugal rights.

The deceased identified as Palamulani Chika of Dzama Village in the area of Traditional Authority in the district was reported to have engaged the wife in a quarrel in their house after she allegedly refused to have sex with him.

According to Ntchisi Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Gladson M’bumpha the incident occured on Friday,5th October this year. He said the deceased who was drunk was denied sex by his 60 year -old wife Joice Pulamulani and resorted in committing suicide.

” The deceased wanted to have sexual intercourse with his wife but the wife denied him due to her sickness and the deceased wanted to beat his wife immediately after she refused to have sexual intercourse with him.

This promoted the wife to run away and spent the night to her sister’s house and in the morning the wife narrated the news to the deceased’s uncle,” said Sergeant M’bumpha

He added: “While at the deceased’s uncle there came a news that the deceased has committed suicide by hanging himself in the tobacco shed,”

The matter was reported to police who visited the scene and took the dead body to Kansonga Health Centre for postmortem where it was established that death was caused due to strangulation and no foul play suspected.