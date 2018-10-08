Speaker Msowoya in Nepotism-Gate

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga Nyungwe, says he will not contest in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, and is instead passing the mantle to his daughter Luwani.

He said Luwani, 25, happened to be the only one ready for the challenge as his other children, including his son, are occupied with other responsibilities.

“I have done my part and I think is time for young people to take over,” confirmed Speaker Msowoya.

Commenting on the Matter Luwani said: “Yes l will be contesting for parliamentary seat at Karonga Nyungwe Constituency. Iam ready for the challenge.”

However, some Social and Political commentators have criticized the move, describing it as a naughty display of nepotism, citing that if President Peter Mutharika groomed his son or daughter to take over from him, Msowoya would be the very first to accuse him of nepotism.

The commentators indicated that this proves that the Chilima Movement has nothing new to offer and could even be worse on the issue of nepotism and tribalism.