Mzuni FC Vs Dave Ng’ambi in Court Battle

Former Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder, Dave Ng’ambi has dragged his immediate past employers, Mzuzu University Football Club (Mzuni FC) to court over contract termination.

Ng’ambi signed a two- year contract with the Green intellectuals early this season which tied him up to 2019, but some months later, Mzuni terminated the agreement over what they claimed poor performance of the player.

The player appeared before the Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Friday where he demanded Mzuni to pay him K300, 000 as a remainder of ‘his signing on fee’.

Ng’ambi argued in court that the club committed to pay him a signing on fee of K600, 000 to be paid in a two- year period and that the club had only paid him half of the agreed amount.

“I signed a two- year contract with Mzuni FC, but just some months later within the contract period, the club terminated the contract.

After they terminated the contract, I expected them to honour what is in the contract by paying me the remaining K300, 000 as the balance of my signing on fee.” he claimed

The former Civil Sporting United left footer said since the club terminated his contract, he has been struggling as he has no other means of earning a living apart from playing football.

“Your Worship, I have a family which I take care of and I cannot fend for it since the club severed my contract. This is why I want the court to intervene,” he said.

Presiding Senior Resident Magistrate, Fatsani Chitha ruled that the matter be taken to the Industrial Relations Court since it borders on labour dispute.

In an interview after the ruling, Ng’ambi told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that he feels unfairly treated as the club only cited poor performance as a reason for the contract termination.

“I feel very confused because when it comes to performance, our contract did not clearly specify on how it will be assessed. Apart from that, it is the coaches who have the power to feature me in matches,” he said.

Mzuni FC General Secretary, Albert Harawa could not be reached for comment as we went to press.